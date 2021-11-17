Quarter final teams in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Full list of SMAT 2021-22 schedule and fixtures

Quarter final teams in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: The Sportsrush presents knock-out fixture of SMAT 2021-22 as it reaches its business end

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the 2021-22 season has finally reached its knockout stage, with the pre-quarterfinals stage which took place on November 16.

In the three pre-quarterfinal matches which took place yesterday, Vidharbha continued with its winning spree in the Plate Group by defeating the mighty Maharashtra side by 7 wickets.

Kerala and Karnataka became the final two teams to qualify for the quarter finals by defeating Himachal Pradesh (by 8 wickets) and Saurashtra (by 2 wickets) respectively.

Quarter final teams in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Defending champions Tamil Nadu and two-time champion Gujarat along with Rajasthan, Hyderabad and Bengal have directly qualified for the quarterfinals of SMAT 2021-22.

Kerala, Karnataka, and Vidharbha are the three other teams that would complete the quarter final fixtures that is all set to take place tomorrow- November 18.

Key players to watch out for:

Deepak Hooda (Rajasthan)- In SMAT 2021 so far, Deepak Hooda has aggregated 291, including four half-centuries, from five matches played so far. He is currently the third-highest scorer of SMAT 2021

Sheldon Jackson (Saurashtra)- In SMAT 2021, Sheldon Jackson has smashed three half-centuries and aggregated 221 runs from five matches played so far.

Priyank Panchal (Gujarat)- Priyank Panchal has aggregated 188 runs, including two half centuries from five matches played so far in SMAT 2021-22

Rishi Dhawan (Himachal Pradesh)- Rishi Dhawan has scalped 14 wickets from five matches he’s played so far and currently he is the third highest wicket-taker of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season.

Manish Pandey (Karnataka)- Manish Pandey has scored 172 runs from 5 matches he’s played so far, which includes an 84-run innnings off 64 balls against Mumbai in the opening encounter.

SMAT 2021-22 Quarter final fixtures

Quarterfinal 1 – Tamil Nadu vs Kerala – 8:30 am, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Quarterfinal 2 – Bengal vs Karnataka – 01:00 pm, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Quarterfinal 3 – Rajasthan vs Vidarbha – 8: 30 am, at Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Quarterfinal 4- Gujarat vs Hyderabad- 1:00 pm, at Palam A Stadium, Delhi