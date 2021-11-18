Semi finals Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: SMAT 2021 22 semi finals schedule and fixtures

Semi finals Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Only three matches of the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are left.

During the second semi-final of the ongoing 16th season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Karnataka and Bengal in Delhi, a fascinating cliffhanger witnessed Karnataka going on to the finals on the back of a super over.

Chasing a 161-run target, Bengal needed 45 runs off the last four overs which was soon converted into 20 runs in the last over. Karnataka, who appeared to be winning the match before the last over, faced a hindrance in their progress as Bengal batter Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (36*) smashed a couple of consecutive sixes to bring down the equation to requiring eight runs to win off four balls.

Needing to win a run off the last delivery, Bengal pacer Akash Deep was found short of his crease by Karnataka captain Manish Pandey to draw the match. Chasing a six-run target in the super power, Pandey hit Mukesh Kumar for a six on the second delivery to power his team to yet another semi-final of this tournament.

Semi finals Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

With the Karnataka-Bengal match being the last one to be completed among SMAT 2021-22 quarter-finals, Karnataka will now face Vidarbha in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Vidarbha, who had topped the Plate Group, have reached the semis on the back of defeating Maharashtra and Rajasthan by 7 and 9 wickets respectively.

In other quarter-finals today, defending champions Tamil Nadu beat Kerala by 5 wickets and Hyderabad beat Gujarat by 30 runs to enter the semi-finals. Readers must note that both the semi-finals will be played on November 20.

SMAT 2021 22 semi finals schedule and fixtures

November 20 – 1st SF, Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad at 08:30 AM (IST)

November 20 – 2nd SF, Vidarbha vs Karnataka at 01:00 PM (IST)