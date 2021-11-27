R Ashwin and Nitin Menon argument: What really happened between Ashwin and umpire Menon in Kanpur Test?

R Ashwin and Nitin Menon: The Indian spinner was seen discussing his follow-through with the umpire on several occasions.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the centre of attraction due to his frequent and animated discussions with umpire Nitin Menon.

It primarily happened in the first session of the day when Ashwin opted for an unusual follow-through. Bowling from round the wicket to a right-handed batter, Ashwin started to move towards his left. In the general run of things, Ashwin would’ve moved towards his right after delivering the ball.

It was due to the same reason that an animated discussion erupted between Ashwin and Menon. In his defence, Ashwin explained how his unusual follow-through was well within the rules of cricket. Additionally, Ashwin also talked about seeking permission from match referee and former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath with respect to his follow-through.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin in vicinity of surpassing Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh and Shaun Pollock

A primary concern for the umpire must have been regarding Ashwin landing in the danger area. While that was taken care of by Ashwin, the next point of discussion was around Ashwin’s follow-through blinding Menon.

Ashwin moving to his left after bowling had made it impossible for Menon to sight the delivery. Hence, the umpire would’ve never given an lbw decision in such a scenario. One can argue that Ashwin and India had the option of opting for a DRS, umpire’s call can really work against a bowling team especially in lbw cases.

R Ashwin and Nitin Menon argument

Umpire: “You are obstructing my vision”.

[Ajinkya] Rahane: “He [Ravichandran Ashwin] is not running on to the danger area.”

Umpire: “I can’t make the LBW calls.”

Ashwin: “You are anyways not making any”

Ashwin argues with umpire Nitin Menon pic.twitter.com/R5qMxyeDi0 — Sunaina Gosh (@Sunainagosh7) November 27, 2021

Readers must note that India and Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar has also tried such a follow-through while bowling from round the wicket in competitive cricket.