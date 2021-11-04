“R Ashwin is a wicket-taker”: Virat Kohli praises R Ashwin after off-spinner’s brilliant spell against Afghanistan in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli praised the performance of R Ashwin who made his return in the white-ball international cricket after four years.

Indian team kept their hopes alive in T20 World Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs. This is India’s first win of this year’s world cup.

Virat again lost the toss again, but Indian batters manage to score 210 runs. Rahul and Rohit fired at the top, whereas Pant and Pandya finished the game brilliantly. Afghanistan never looked in contention and they just managed to score just 144 runs. Shami scalped three wickets for India, whereas Ashwin scalped a couple.

Virat Kohli on R Ashwin

The biggest positive of the team was the inclusion of R Ashwin. The off-spinner played his first white-ball game after over four years for the Indian team. Ashwin conceded just 14 runs in his four overs, whereas he took two important wickets. Ash was in full control in the middle-overs and didn’t give any chance to the Afghan batters.

Ashwin bowled well in IPL 2021, but could not get many wickets. The idea of dropping Ashwin was a controversial one and he proved his quality in this game. Virat Kohli also praised Ashwin’s performance after the game.

Ashwin playing white ball format after 4 long years for India went for just 14 runs from 4 overs and picked 2 wickets. Welcome back, Ash. pic.twitter.com/OKtSZ4Gfqw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 3, 2021



“The return of Ash was the biggest positive, it was something he has worked really hard for. He (Ashwin) showed this control and rhythm in the IPL as well. He’s a wicket-taker and a smart bowler as well,” Virat said.

Virat also shared the discussion within the team about qualifying for the semi-finals. Kohli revealed that the team is planning to win the small moments of the game and all the players are extremely skillful.

“The team spoke in the team meeting that we have to focus on the small chance we have (to qualify) and stay positive and hunt that chance down. We don’t decide we’re going all out. We back the guys because they’re so skillful, and sometimes it comes off like today. To give credit to the opposition, they bowled really well in the first two matches and didn’t let us get away.”