“Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about”: AB de Villiers heaps praise on Rafael Nadal on becoming the male Tennis player to win most number of grand slams in history

AB de Villiers heaps praise on Rafael Nadal as he lifts the Australian Open title to become the most decorated male Tennis player in history.

Rafael Nadal has got his name registered in the history books, as he becomes the first male Tennis player ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles by winning the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Nadal prevailed against 2nd seed Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final that lasted more than five-and-a-half hours by 2-6, 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to break the tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

It was all about passion, grit, perseverance, and endurance exhibited by the 35-year-old in a game where he was down the first two sets, against a 10-year younger opponent who was on verge to become the world no. 1, had he lifted the Silverware.

With today’s win, the Spaniard legend has also become only the 4th player in history to have won all the four Grand Slam titles twice. He had last won the Australian Open in the year 2009.

AB de Villiers heaps praise on Rafael Nadal

South African legendary batter AB de Villiers, in line with hundreds of thousands of congratulatory messages being showered on Nadal by people from all walks of life, pitched in too to acknowledge Nadal’s fighting spirit, coupled by his humility and respect for the opponents he has put on display over the years.

Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 30, 2022

Twitter reactions on Rafael Nadal defeating Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Nadal hugs everybody in his team–including Marc Lopez who is already in a Rafa 21 shirt–and then collapses to the floor with exhaustion. Eventually he’s persuaded to get on a bike to cool down, which he, amazingly, is able to do. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 30, 2022

A final of Herculean proportions, thank you for a brilliant contest @RafaelNadal and @DaniilMedwed. Two AO crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 30, 2022

That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VHjjlb4GFN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2022

“The last time he came back from 2 sets down was in 2007,” said the commentator. “But this Rafa Nadal,” we said.#AusOpen — smitha nair (@smitharnair) January 30, 2022

What a day to be a Nadal fan. So many lows in recent times, but just that persistence, that very human, relatable persistence. Finally success at Melbourne after coming so close. #VamosRafa — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) January 30, 2022

No 21 for the king 👑 @RafaelNadal

What a legend!! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 30, 2022

This is why we love sport. For the miracles and the heartbreaks. This match could’ve been either till the last shot. As a die-hard Federer fan, doffing hat to @RafaelNadal – one half of the greatest men’s tennis duo of our generation! 🎾 #AusOpen — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) January 30, 2022

Nadal played 14 sets in his last three matches against Shapovalov, Berrettini & Medvedev. 3 men in their 20s, and among the best young talent in the world. he overcame them all, it took him nearly 13 hours on court, but he did it. UNREAL! #AusOpen — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 30, 2022

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Here’s to a ‘Rafa’ntastic comeback from a champion player! 🙌👏#AusOpen #RafaelNadal — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 30, 2022

RAFAEL NADAL! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 30, 2022

El campeón 🔥! 21 🏆

What a start to ’22! 🥳#AusOpen #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/mYGCvIqRDm — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) January 30, 2022

For more Cricket related news, click here.