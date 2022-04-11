Rahul Tripathi catch vs Gujarat Titans: SRH fielder grabs stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill at DY Patil Stadium

Rahul Tripathi catch vs Gujarat Titans: The batter from Sunrisers Hyderabad grabbed a stunning diving catch tonight.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Navi Mumbai, in-form Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill became the first batter to get out in the match.

It all happened on the second delivery of the third over when Gill played an aerial drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar only to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 7 (9) with the help of one four.

Fielding at cover, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi put on display an outstanding catch to make early inroads into the opposition’s batting lineup. With the ball timed well, Tripathi had little time to dive towards his left and complete a catch while being airborne. However, the 31-year old player made no mistake whatsoever at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

With Kumar leaking as many as 17 runs in the first over, dismissing opposition’s best batter in Gill was the need of the hour for Hyderabad. Readers must note that this is the second time in seven IPL innings that Kumar has picked Gill’s wicket.

It is worth mentioning that SRH captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and chose to bowl tonight. Coming on the back of individual wins, both the teams didn’t make any change to their Playing XI for this match.

Rahul Tripathi catch vs Gujarat Titans

Is it a bird?

No it’s Rahul Tripathi ⚡

This would go down one of the best catches of IPL history#GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/CIRd4gHLTi — Rahul Raj (@Ra16814638Raj) April 11, 2022

Twitter reactions on Rahul Tripathi catch vs Gujarat Titans:

WHAT A CATCH RAHUL TRIPATHI!!!!! — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 11, 2022

Not a great ball but what an unbelievable catch by RAHUL TRIPATHI to get rid of the man in form Shubman Gill #SRHvGT — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 11, 2022

