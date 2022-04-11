Cricket

Rahul Tripathi catch vs Gujarat Titans: SRH fielder grabs stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill at DY Patil Stadium

Rahul Tripathi catch vs Gujarat Titans: SRH fielder grabs stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill at DY Patil Stadium
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"To do a good weekend and to win, everything has to be perfect"- Mattia Binotto feels that a strong start for Ferrari is no guarantee that they will win the 2022 Championship
Next Article
Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats and records: Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja IPL head to head record
Cricket Latest News
Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats and records: Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja IPL head to head record
Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats and records: Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja IPL head to head record

Glenn Maxwell vs CSK stats and records: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will…