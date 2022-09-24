Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium stats: Hyderabad Cricket Stadium IPL records and highest innings total

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium stats: The SportsRush brings you the IPL stats of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the 3rd T20i of the 3-match T20I series between India and Australia. The series is brilliantly poised at 1-1, and this game is the series decider.

The ground is hosting an international match after 3 years, and the last IPL match at the venue was the final of IPL 2019, where Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings to win the title. Let’s have a look at the IPL records at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted a total of 64 IPL matches so far, where 37 matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings IPL score at this ground is 158 runs. It is interesting that 67.19% of games have been won by the teams who lost the toss.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has scored the most IPL runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Warner has scored 1602 IPL runs at 66.75 with the help of 3 centuries and 15 half-centuries. Shikhar Dhawan is at the 2nd position with 1378 runs. Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma and Moises Henriques complete the top-5 list.

In terms of the bowling department, Indian Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket-taker at this venue with 36 wickets under his belt. Amit Mishra (29 wickets), Rashid Khan (28 wickets), Dale Steyn (27 wickets), and Siddharth Kaul (21 wickets) are the other names in the top 5 wicket-takers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have scored the highest score at this venue in IPL. They scored 231/2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019, where David Warner and Jonny Bairstow scored their respective centuries. Delhi Capitals have registered the lowest score at this venue, where they got all out for 80 runs in 2013 against Hyderabad.

Ashes rivals unite! Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 2-231 from their 20 overs Jonny Bairstow – 114 from 56 balls

David Warner – 100no from 55 balls https://t.co/u0cXsIivYY #IPL pic.twitter.com/GcgyaggOLz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 31, 2019

In 2008, Rajasthan Royals chased Hyderabad’s score of 214/5 at this venue, which is the highest run chase at this ground. The Royals scored 217/7 in that match.