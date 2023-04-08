Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report for SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match in Hyderabad

The fourteenth match of the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings tomorrow, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

It has been a season of contrasts for both these sides in the early few days of the tournament so far. While Punjab have won both their opening matches of the season, Hyderabad have faced two consecutive, one-sided defeats.

PBKS batters have displayed some fascinating display of stroke play so far, having scored in excess of the 190-run mark in both the matches so far batting first. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan‘s stellar half-century during the previous match, will only increase the confidence of the franchise going forward.

SRH, on the other hand have begun the season on a worst possible note. After suffering a massive 72-run defeat during their first match of the season against Rajasthan, the LSG chased down their paltry total of 121 runs with four Overs to spare, during their second game.

With promising talent aplenty on paper, all they would need is to stitch together as a unit across both the facets of the game.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report for SRH vs PBKS

RR had posted a total of 203 runs after batting first during the first IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last Sunday.

The pitch is yet again expected to be a belter for the batters, and both the teams would definitely look to bat first and post a humongous total on the board.

While the pacers might not really be effective enough on this surface tomorrow, the spinners will likely come into the picture as the match would progress.

“Some grip, some go straight on. Very good batting pitch and they played exceptionally. Didn’t allow our bowlers to settle,” remarked SRH leg-spinner Adil Rashid on the pitch behaviour during the previous match at this venue.

All in all, one can expect a high-scoring contest in Hyderabad tomorrow.

Notable absentees/inclusions for SRH and PBKS tomorrow

PBSK will have to wait a bit longer for Liam Livingstrone to play his first IPL 2023 match, as he awaits his fitness clearance from the ECB. Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada, however, is available for selection in tomorrow’s match.

SRH, on the other hand, have no reported injury concerns following their previous match, and have their overseas pool available for selection.