Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report IND vs SA 4th T20I

Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report: With hopes of keeping the series alive, India would lock horns against the Proteas during the 4th T20I.

Having not won a T20I series against South Africa at home, team India did not look like turning the tables around after enduring shambolic losses in the first two matches itself of the ongoing five-match series.

However, with a rare bilateral limited Overs series loss at home on the cards, the Rishabh Pant-led side did bounce back in some style, with a resounding 48-run victory in the third T20I at Vishakhapatnam.

With a couple of more victories required to seal the series, action would now shift towards the Western part of the country – at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat, where both the teams would face each other on June 17 (Friday).

It would be interesting to see if team India do decide to test their bench strength, having played with an unchanged playing 11 in each of the three matches thus far.

Rajkot Cricket Stadium pitch report

With 153 being the lowest score in the three T20Is at this venue so far, expect another high scoring contest at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium between these two sides on Friday.

As far as the pitch condition is concerned, the one at Rajkot is highly likely to be a flat one, with a score in excess of the 180-run mark a necessity for the bowlers to defend.

Having said that, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, who won the ‘Player of the match’ award during the previous T20I, and Tabraiz Shamsi, who bowl slower through the air, would have a say as the match progresses, with the ball likely to turn sharp off the surface.

Back to winning ways 😊

Good team work 💪🏻 – over to Rajkot now ✈️#TeamIndia #INDvSA 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OcbFiJQlnP — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 14, 2022

All in all, Friday’s pitch would be best-suited for the batters who would enjoy their time to the fullest on the wicket.