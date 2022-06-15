Rajkot Stadium ticket booking: IND vs SA 4th T20I ticket price and booking details

Rajkot Stadium ticket booking: The SportsRush brings you the ticket booking details of the IND vs SA 4th T20I at Rajkot.

India will take on South Africa in the 4th T20I match of the 5-match T20I series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. India won the last match in Visakhapatnam, and they will be raring to go in Rajkot as well.

If India wants to stay in the series, this is a do-or-die game for them. The bowling of the side finally played as a unit, where Harshal Patel proved his class with the ball. The form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been great for the Indian side in bowling. If India can win this match, the Bengaluru T20I will be the series’ decider.

Rajkot Stadium ticket booking

Rajkot last hosted a T20I match in 2019, when India played against Bangladesh, and the home team came out victorious. So, this is the first T20I at this ground after a span of almost 2.5 years.

The tickets for the 4th T20I between India and South Africa can be booked via the Bookmyshow app and website. There are still quite a few tickets left for the match. The users can directly reach the ticket booking page by clicking here.

The ticket price range from INR 1,000 to INR 8,000 in the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. It is to be noted that one user can book just a couple of tickets from one ID and children above 2 years will need a separate ticket to attend the match.

After booking the e-tickets online, the fans will have to collect their physical tickets as well. To get the physical tickets, the fans must bring the e-ticket along with an official government ID. The physical tickets can be collected via the following venues in Rajkot:-

1) Counters Near South Gate No.1, Saurashtra Cricket Association, Jamnagar Rajkot Highway, Gujarat

2) Hotel Suryakant, Gondal Road, Lodhawad chowk, Opp Kathiawar Balashram, Rajkot