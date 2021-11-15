Ranchi match tickets IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand Ranchi T20I?

Ranchi match tickets online booking: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I.

Coming on the back of finishing as the runners-up in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand have only a couple of days to travel, quarantine, rest and rejuvenate ahead of their next international assignment.

The densely-packed international calendar will now see New Zealand play three T20Is and two Tests in India starting with the first T20I in Jaipur on November 17.

The Black Caps, who had defeated India convincingly in the T20 World Cup, will be touring the nation after as many as four years. New Zealand, who will play the aforementioned matches within a 22-day period, will also be playing matches in Jaipur, Kolkata, Kanpur and Mumbai.

JSCA International Stadium Complex, which has hosted only a couple of T20Is till date, will be hosting New Zealand for the first time in the shortest format. Meanwhile, India have won both their T20Is at this venue.

Ranchi match tickets India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

It is worth mentioning that the tickets for the second T20I between India and New Zealand opened for general public today itself. However, contrary to other venues in the country, the tickets haven’t been made available on any online platform for now.

Readers must note that sale of tickets has started in an offline mode though. Interested fans will have to visit the stadium box-office to buy the tickets. While ticket price of the second T20I in Ranchi had been announced last week, fans will be able to buy tickets only if they visit the stadium between 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM and 02:00 PM – 05:00 PM.

“All persons will have to compulsorily exhibit their vaccination or Covid test certificates at entry gates. This apart, no one will be allowed to carry anything like water bottles, bags, cameras, etc into the stadium, except those who are authorized to do so,” JSCA (Jharkhand State Cricket Association) Secretary Sanjay Singh had said in a statement last week.

India vs New Zealand ticket price

JSCA have fixed as many as eight price categories for fans to watch this match. They are INR 900, INR 1,200, INR 1,400, INR 1,700, INR 1,800, INR 4,000, INR 5,000 and Rs 5,500.