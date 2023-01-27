HomeSearch

Ranchi Stadium T20 match results India: JSCA Ranchi Ground T20 records India all match result list

Dixit Bhargav
|Published 27/01/2023

Ranchi has hosted 28 T20s till date.

Having first hosted an international match in the form of an India-England ODI nine years ago, it was during Indian Premier League 2013 that JSCA International Stadium Complex had hosted a T20 for the first time. The venue, most popularly known for being in the city of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also hosted Champions League Twenty20 matches later that year.

While Ranchi was home ground to Kolkata Knight Riders for a couple of matches in 2013, it acted as a home venue for Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for five matches across the next two IPL seasons. By this time, the city had hosted another ODI successfully before earning the first-ever opportunity of hosting a T20I in 2016.

All in all, Ranchi has hosted a total of 28 T20 matches till date which includes seven IPL matches, five Champions League matches, three T20Is, three Women’s T20Is and 10 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches.

Highest T20 innings totals at JSCA International Stadium Complex

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
202/420Chennai Super KingsSunrisers Hyderabad2013
196/620IndiaSri Lanka2016
190/720Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super Kings2013
189/419.4Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super Kings2014
187/618.5Chennai Super KingsTitans2013

Readers must note that there has been only one instance of an innings total touching the 200-run mark here.

The record for the highest successful T20 run-chase at this stadium belongs to Sunrisers Hyderabad for chasing down a 186-run target against Super Kings during IPL 2014. Even CSK had chased down a 186-run target against Titans during a CLT20 2013 match but their innings total was less than than of SRH.

Ranchi Stadium T20 match results of India (updated on January 28, 2023)

As far as the Indian Men’s team is concerned, it is yet to lose a Ranchi T20I. Three attempts over the years has seen India winning by 69 runs, 9 wickets and 7 wickets.

Match 1 – India beat Sri Lanka by 69 runs in 2016

Match 2 – India beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L Method) in 2017

Match 3 – India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in 2021

Match 4 – New Zealand beat India by 21 runs in 2023

