Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium pitch report: Dambulla cricket stadium pitch report SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of SL-W vs IN-W 2nd T20I.

Sri Lanka Women will take on India Women in the 2nd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla. Team India would want to seal the series in this match, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The first match was completely dominated by the bowlers of both teams. Jemimah Rodrigues made her return to Team India with a bang, and she won the player of the match award for his stable knock of 36 runs in 27 balls. The 2nd match will again be played at the same venue.

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium pitch report

The pitch at Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla is a wicket on which the batters will again be very hesitant. This is a typical Sri Lankan wicket, where the spinners will again lick their lips. The last match between Sri Lanka W and India W was proved the same.

Before the last match, this ground hosted just a single T20I, and that too was in 2014. A total of 52 ODIs have been played on this ground, where the chasing teams have won 29 times. The best time to bat on this pitch is the initial six overs, where there are fielding restrictions, and the ball is hard.

In the middle-overs, the spinners will again completely dominate the proceedings. The team whose spinners will play well will have a definite advantage in this match. The pitch is on the drier side, and the bounce is very low on this track. It is clear that batting is very difficult here due to its slow and low nature.

Team India even gave a chance to part-time bowler Shafali Verma in the last match, and she also got a wicket. Both teams would want to bat first here as the track goes slow as the match progresses, and it gets tough to bat here later on.