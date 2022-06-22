Dambulla International Stadium pitch report: SL-W vs IND-W 1st T20I pitch report Dambulla

Dambulla International Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Sri Lanka W vs India W first T20I match.

Sri Lanka Women will take on India Women in the first T20I of the 3-match series at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla. This is the first assignment for the Indian team after the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Sri Lankan team recently played a series against Pakistan.

The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain of the side. Shafali Varma would want to improve her performance, whereas Jemimah Rodrigues is also making her return. The spinners of the Indian team will play an important part in the Sri Lankan conditions.

The wicket at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla is a typical Sri Lankan wicket. This ground has just hosted one T20I match (Men’s) and that too was in 2014. A total of 52 ODIs have been played on this ground, where the chasing teams have won 29 times.

This pitch is a decent wicket to bat on, and the batters will get their fair share of support from the pitch. There is no lateral movement for the pacers here, and this is a flat track. The batters would want to take the advantage of the powerplay overs, where there will be fielding restrictions.

Preps 🔛 Getting into the groove ahead of the 1st #SLvIND T20I. 👍 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mu4AMuRP60 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 22, 2022

However, the spinners will again play a very important part on this track. In the middle overs, the spinners will get their assistance from the wicket, and they will have the power to change the fate of the match. This pitch has a history of assisting the spinners in the past. Muttiah Muralitharan has scalped the highest ODI wickets at this ground.

There will be overcast conditions in the match with a lot of humidity, so the teams will prefer to chase in this match after winning the toss.