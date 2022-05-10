Rashid Khan IPL 2022 wickets: Total wickets of Rashid Khan in 2022 IPL

Rashid Khan IPL 2022 wickets: The Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans all-rounder has impressed with both bat and the ball in IPL 2022.

When Rashid Khan was drafted in by the debutant IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) before the mega auctions for the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the avid followers of the marquee league termed it a poor decision from the Sunrisers Hyderabad management (his previous franchise) to let go someone as high in stature as this scintillating talent, especially in the T20 format.

When the current SRH spin-bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan mentioned during one of SRH’s matches this season that his franchise just couldn’t afford Rashid for the season, the guilt and repent was palpable in Muralitharan’s eyes.

And this 23-year-old all-rounder did prove the people right, as he has come up with some breathtaking performances in IPL 2022 so far as well, coupled with some notable performances with the bat too this time around.

WATCH: Muttiah Muralitharan gets angry as Rashid Khan wins it with the bat for GT against SRH

📽️ Daawat-e-Eid in the Gujarat Titans’ camp, courtesy Rashid Bhai… 😍 The family that eats together, stays together 💙#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/XW0pVSVY6b — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 5, 2022

Rashid Khan IPL 2022 wickets

The GT skipper Hardik Pandya termed Rashid as his ‘trump card’- the one which he’ll use in his worse situation. Just like Jasprit Bumrah is for the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rashid has been for SRH all these years, and now with the GT as well.

The batters have just looked to play him out without taking much of a risk, and his Economy rate of 6.84 in IPL 2022 so far, proves the same as well.

Despite that, across the 11 innings in the season so far, Rashid has managed to pick up 11 wickets at an average and strike rate of 27.36 and 24.0 respectively.

He is the third-highest wicket-taker for GT so far, behind Mohammed Shami (15*) and Lockie Fergouson (12*).