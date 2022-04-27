Muralitharan angry video: Muttiah Muralitharan fumes as Rashid Khan hits Marco Jansen for consecutive sixes in GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match

Muttiah Muralitharan angry video: The spin-bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad lost his cool at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

A third Indian Premier League 2022 loss in eight matches wouldn’t have hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad more than the fact that they were quite close to winning their sixth match in a row.

Assuming SRH fail to qualify for the playoffs, the recently concluded match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium will be remembered for it was under their control until the last over.

A match that they should’ve won in the general run of things, GT all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (40*) and vice-captain Rashid Khan (31*) hitting one and three sixes respectively in the last over had other plans. A 24-ball 59-ball run sixth-wicket partnership between Tewatia and Khan comprised of them scoring as many as 22 runs (second-highest in IPL history) off Marco Jansen’s last over.

Not bowling according to the plan, Jansen seemed to be clueless against a brutal display of batting on Wednesday. As a result, the left-arm bowler ended up conceding a joint fifth-highest runs (63) to register one of the most expensive spells in the history of the IPL.

Muttiah Muralitharan angry video

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who is the strategy and spin-bowling coach at Sunrisers, was a witness to Jansen not being able to contain a non-specialist batter in Khan.

While Muralitharan had all reasons to feel dejected and disappointed for watching a match turning in front of his eyes, the legendary bowler was witnessed in a rare fuming sight with respect to the loss. Not known to be angry or even expressive regarding his emotions publicly, Muralitharan’s photos and video went viral across social media platforms in no time.

beauty of IPL pic.twitter.com/Nswvs2domu — best girl | IPL era (@awkdipti) April 27, 2022

Muttiah Muralitharan was FURIOUS at Marco Jansen’s final over 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/xIk4NDethi — Pant’s Reverse Sweep (@SayedReng) April 27, 2022

Currently at the third position on the points table, Hyderabad will next face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Sunday.