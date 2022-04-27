Rashid Khan wife: Is Rashid Khan married? Rashid Khan family details

Is Rashid Khan married: Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners to ever play the game. He is regarded as the best T20 spinner around. Rashid Khan is currently representing Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Gujarat Titans signed Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Rashid Khan is one of the few players who has played in almost T20 league around the world. Rashid Khan has scalped 443 T20 wickets in 318 games at an economy of 6.35.

Is Rashid Khan married?

Rashid Khan is 23 years old, and he is not married yet. He once came into a lot of internet trolling when he said that he won’t marry until Afghanistan wins a World Cup trophy. However, ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2021, Rashid Khan clarified that he didn’t say anything like that, and his message was misinterpreted.

“Actually, I was so shocked when I heard this because, to be honest, I never made a statement that I will marry once I win the World Cup,” Rashid Khan said.

“I just said that in the next few years I have more cricket and three World Cups (the 2021 and 2022 Twenty20 World Cups and the 50-over World Cup in 2023) so my focus will be on cricket rather than on getting married.”

Great team effort Happy to be contributing to the win tonight 🙌 Thank you for your love and support, 100 wickets in the @IPL but the hard work doesn’t stop 🙏#KKRvGT #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe pic.twitter.com/YVdq4Pga5S — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 23, 2022

Rashid Khan’s mother’s and father’s names are not known. Rashid Khan lost his father in 2018, and he also shared a heartfelt message on social media. He was very close to her mother as well, but he never shared a picture with her. Rashid’s mother also passed away in June 2020.

It is interesting to note that he has 10 siblings, six brothers and four sisters. He has shared some videos of playing cricket in the backyard.