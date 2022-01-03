Rassie van der Dussen catch: Hanuma Vihari dismissed by van der Dussen’s acrobatic catch in Johannesburg Test

Rassie van der Dussen catch: The South African batter contributed significantly on the field at The Wanderers today.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen played a key role behind his team dismissing the fourth Indian batter.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 39th over when South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada generated extra bounce which was enough to put India batter Hanuma Vihari in trouble.

In what was a back of a length delivery, Vihari found himself in an uncomfortable position especially to come to terms with extra bounce. As a result, Vihari ended up inside edging a Rabada delivery towards van der Dussen at short leg.

With the ball lobbing off Vihari’s bat towards the left of the fielder, van der Dussen times his jump to perfection to complete an acrobatic one-handed catch at The Wanderers.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 a couple of overs before the lunch break, Vihari’s disciplined stay came to an end as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring 20 (53) with the help of three fours. Vihari fell at a time when he and captain Lokesh Rahul had started to give an impression of putting together a rescue act after India were reduced to 49/3 in the morning session.

Rassie van der Dussen catch to dismiss Hanuma Vihari

How Twitterati reacted:

Seriously impressive grab from Rassie van der Dussen at short leg. “He’s plucked that like an apple from a tree…”#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/4q4gP4Nyxw — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 3, 2022

What makes that Rassie van der Dussen catch more stunning are the number of balls before that escaped his reach or fell short. Super work this time. #SAvIND — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) January 3, 2022

Stunner from van der Dussen at short leg. Vihari fends one and the ball appears to be just out of reach of the fielder. Full stretch, diving, one handed, left-handed. That is a screamer to pick up a wicket just when the partnership was settling in. #INDvSA #SAvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) January 3, 2022

