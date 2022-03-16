Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League: List of Indian players in Dhaka Premier League 2022

Indian players in Dhaka Premier League 2022: A total of seven Indian players are participating in Dhaka Premier League 2022.

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, Bangladesh’s prestigious List A competition, will feature as many as seven Indian cricketers in the ongoing season.

Apart from Indians, Dhaka Premier League 2022 will also feature former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza playing for Mohammedan Sporting and Shinepukur respectively.

Coming on the back of being a vital cog in the wheel for Lahore Qalandars’ maiden Pakistan Super League title victory, 41-year old Hafeez agreed to travel to Bangladesh primarily because of the absence of a bio-bubble for DPL 2022.

Batter Hanuma Vihari is the only current member of the Indian squad to participate in DPL 2022. Vihari’s last List A appearance for Andhra in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21 was an unforgettable one where he scored just 74 runs in six innings at an average of 12.33.

Vihari will be joined by reserve Indian batter and Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran among players who will play in DPL 2022.

Other Indian DPL 2022 participants are J&K all-rounder Parvez Rasool, Tamil Nadu batter Baba Aparajith, former Rajasthan captain Ashok Menaria, Saurashtra all-rounder Chirag Jani and Chandigarh all-rounder Gurinder Singh.

It is worth mentioning that neither of these players were bought during the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru last month. With no representative cricket scheduled to be played in India right now, Dhaka Premier League is an apt opportunity for these players to ply their trade.

Readers must also note that former India batter Yusuf Pathan and veteran Indian players namely Dinesh Karthik and Manoj Tiwary are among the A-list names who have played in the DPL in the past.

Hanuma Vihari – Abahani Limited

Abhimanyu Easwaran – Prime Ban

Parvez Rasool – Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi

Baba Aparajith – Rupganj Tigers

Ashok Menaria – Khelaghar

Chirag Jani – Legends of Rupganj

Gurinder Singh – Gazi Group Cricketers