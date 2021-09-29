RCB vs RR Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Rajasthan vs Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

RCB vs RR Man of the Match: The spinner from Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match award for his disciplined spell.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets. Having registered their seventh victory of the season, Bangalore are at the third position on the points table.

Chasing a 150-run target, RCB appeared to be in a bit of a spot of bother when captain Virat Kohli (25) was found short of his crease against Riyan Parag. However, a 69-run partnership for the third wicket between wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat (44) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (50*) put away all doubts for Kohli and his men.

In what was a mature match-winning partnership, Bharat and Maxwell didn’t take many risks due to a lack of scoreboard pressure. Maxwell, who played a vital role in sealing the chase with 17 balls remaining by scoring three fours and a six off Chris Morris, completed his fourth half-century of the season in the process.

In the first innings, Rajasthan failed to bank on a quickfire 77-run opening partnership between Evin Lewis (58) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) scoring 149/9 in 20 overs after Kohli won the toss and chose to field.

With bowling figures of 4-0-34-3, Royal Challengers pacer Harshal Patel once again emerged as the pick of their bowlers. Apart from Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets each. Chahal, who dismissed Mahipal Lomror (3) and Liam Livingstone (6) in the middle overs, won the match award for his bowling figures of 4-0-18-2.

“[Introduced in the 11th over because] Two left-handers were batting, so Virat [Kohli] bhaiya said lets go with the medium-pacer. He told me I will come when [Evin] Lewis gets out but I came on since Lewis was still going good. I wanted them to play over covers since its wider there. Wanted to also bowl slower.

“In the first half of IPL, I didn’t bowl well in 3-4 games. Then I spoke to players and family on what I’m doing wrong. And then I regained confidence in Sri Lanka. Confidence is key in bowling, so I am using that here,” Chahal was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.