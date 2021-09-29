Virat Kohli run out today: RCB captain found wanting against Riyan Parag’s direct-hit in RR vs RCB IPL 2021 match

Virat Kohli run out: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to complete a run after running off a mis-field tonight.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was found short of the crease despite himself calling for a single.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the seventh over when Kohli played a Chris Morris delivery towards Riyan Parag at backward point. With Parag not collecting the ball cleanly, Kohli chose to run off a mis-field.

Realizing an opportunity of running out Kohli, Parag picked the ball and made amends in the form of a quick pinpoint throw at the non-striker’s end. Parag, who had dropped Kohli in the same over, eventually sent him back to the pavilion.

Opening the batting with Devdutt Padikkal (22), Kohli was dismissed after scoring 25 (20) with the help of four fours in a 150-run chase at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals failed to bank on a quickfire 77-run opening partnership between Evin Lewis (58) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) to end up scoring 149/9 in 20 overs after Kohli won the toss and chose to field.

With bowling figures of 4-0-34-3, Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel once again emerged as the pick of their bowlers. Apart from Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal picked a couple of wickets each.

Virat Kohli total runs in IPL 2021

Part of the Top 10 highest run-scorers this season, Kohli has scored a total of 332 runs in 11 innings at an average and strike rate of 33.20 and 122.96 respectively to be the highest run-scorer for RCB.

Virat Kohli run out vs Rajasthan Royals

How Twitterati reacted:

The look on Srikar Bharat’s face as he realized Kholi could be in trouble at the non-strikers end,,,,,, — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 29, 2021

Damn, KOHLI run out! — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 29, 2021

