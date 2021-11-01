Red cricket trousers: Why are England cricketers wearing red trousers in T20 World Cup 2021 match vs Sri Lanka?

England cricketers wearing red trousers: The English cricketers have had a slight change in their cricket kits tonight.

During the 29th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and chose to field.

“We will bowl first. The wicket looks better, dew might come in later. The youngsters will gain with this sort of experience. Batting has been a bit of a concern for us. We have the advantage of having played over here,” Shanaka said at the toss.

Despite losing their last match against South Africa, Sri Lanka have taken the field with the same XI. “We’re sticking with the same team,” Shanaka added.

Why are England cricketers wearing red trousers vs Sri Lanka?

Much like Shanaka, England captain Eoin Morgan also wanted to field first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight. Since teams have won chasing in this World Cup, it is no surprise why teams prefer to do the same after winning the toss. Another commonality between the two teams is their unchanged Playing XI for this match.

“We would have bowled as well. It’s a different challenge tonight, change in conditions and against a challenging opposition. We are playing the same team. Everyone has pulled well and are fresh. It’s extremely important, we have played as a group and that’s the way we will go,” Morgan said at the toss.

Morgan gained additional attention at the toss primarily due to a change in his kit. Readers must note that English cricketers are wearing a red trouser as compared to a navy blue one which they wear in the general run of things.

Look at those handsome red devils #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sdwJZHf3q2 — David Charlesworth (@charlie_4444) November 1, 2021

It is worth mentioning that England have had to make a change to their trouser to avoid a colour clash with the Sri Lankan kit. Under ICC’s (International Cricket Council) protocol, two teams can’t be wearing kits of the same colour. It is due to the same reason why Australia had worn a golden yellow kit against South Africa earlier in this tournament.