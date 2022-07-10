“Remember the name SKY”: Gautam Gambhir elated as Suryakumar Yadav scores maiden T20I century vs England at Trent Bridge

Suryakumar Yadav scores maiden T20I century: The Indian batter brought up a three-figure score for the first time in international cricket.

During the third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Nottingham, India batter Suryakumar Yadav scored a maiden international century comprising of a wide range of awe-inspiring shots.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the third over, Yadav hit his sixth delivery for a boundary off England pacer Richard Gleeson. Despite India losing their third wicket in the form of captain Rohit Sharma (11) inside the powerplay, Yadav continued to find boundaries in a 216-run chase.

Having hit a four and six off England all-rounder David Willey right after the powerplay, Yadav hit four more boundaries in the next two overs bowled by Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone.

It was on the first delivery of the 12th over that Yadav took a single off Reece Topley to complete a half-century. Not letting go of any opportunity to attack a part-time bowler in Livingstone, Yadav hit a couple of sixes in the following over to keep India alive in the match. No stopping the right-hand batter, Yadav hit three fours and two sixes in the next two overs to single-handedly guide India towards victory.

It was on the third delivery of the 17th over that Yadav hit a Willey full-toss between point and short third-man to register a magnificent 48-ball century. While Yadav continued to hit boundaries off England all-rounder Moeen Ali, a required run rate of 20.50 proved to be a lot to chase as he ended up mis-timing one in the penultimate over to depart after scoring 117 (55) with the help of 14 fours and six sixes.

Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav scores maiden T20I century:

Remember the name….SKY! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 10, 2022

Amazing 💯@surya_14kumar! There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6️⃣s over point were just spectacular.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vq7PbyfpSL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2022

The gum chewing swagger machine … Easily the best to watch in this format. Special one that @surya_14kumar #ENGvIND — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 10, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav: beast mode ON. What a knock. An unreal innings. Valiant effort! 🔥 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 10, 2022

Dayummmmm!

The SKY truly has no limit 🙌🏼⭐️#ENGvIND @surya_14kumar — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 10, 2022

Superb century by SKY. At his creative best — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 10, 2022

Outrageous hundred from Suryakumar Yadav at Trent Bridge: “One of the best T20 hundreds you’ll ever see” reckons Ravi Shastri on Sky — Matt Roller (@mroller98) July 10, 2022

Sensational hundred for Suryakumar Yadav! Reaches his first ton for India in 48 balls. If he takes his team over the line, this will go down as one of the greatest T20 innings of all time. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/x0AO0RCCSx — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 10, 2022

