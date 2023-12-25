“Natasha Will Kill Me For This”: Here’s Why Gautam Gambhir Was Afraid To See His Wife After A Commercial Shoot

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir used to be very aggressive on the field but was known for his reserved nature off it. During his playing days, he even used to stay away from public appearances as well. He is not someone you will see partying around and doing dance steps.

However, he was once forced to shake his legs during a promotional shoot during the Indian Premier League 2017. He was the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and couldn’t say no to it since it was for a sponsored activity. In his column in Hindustan Times, as quoted by The Indian Express, Gambhir revealed how even owner Shahrukh Khan couldn’t convince him to dance at parties.

The sponsored ad was the first time that Gambhir danced in front of the camera, but he was more concerned about the reaction of his wife, Natasha Gambhir. Gambhir had insisted that he even refused to dance with her on several occasions.

“I know my wife Natasha will kill me for this as I have turned down her demands, instructions, and even appeals to shake a leg with her. I didn’t even dance at my brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party,” Gambhir had written.

Alongside Gambhir, former KKR players Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa were also with him during the shoot. Both of them were quite comfortable, whereas Gambhir was seen smiling and playing an instrument. The fans were also elated by watching this side of Gambhir on National Television.

Natasha Gambhir Was Embarassed About Denying ICC World Cup 2011 Final Tickets

Unlike Gambhir, his wife Natasha is not so much interested in the sport. Talking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube Channel, Gambhir had revealed an incident about his wife that she feels embarrassed about. ICC World Cup 2011 was one of the most iconic tournaments in Indian cricket history and she missed the chance of watching the final match live in the stadium.

After winning the semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali, Gambhir asked Natasha to watch the final in Mumbai. However, she didn’t realize the importance of the event and gave tickets to her siblings. Natasha only got the magnitude of it after India won the tournament and the whole nation was on the streets.

“She said ‘Why is the whole country celebrating?’ and I said we’ve won the World Cup after 20-odd years. Even if you ask her now she gets embarrassed about rejecting the offer for that game when her sister and brother were there,” Gambhir had said.

Natasha and Gambhir married each other in 2011 after dating for a couple of years. Both of their fathers were great friends as well which eased the process. It was reported that once Gambihir lent a loan of INR 73 Lakh to his multi-millionaire father-in-law.