“Reminded me of Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership”: RP Singh predicts Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to form the next great Indian Jodi

Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were at their best in the 3rd ODI against England and RP Singh has predicted them to be the next big thing.

India defeated England by 5 wickets at Old Trafford in Manchester to seal the series by 2-1. England gave Team India a target of 260 runs, but the top-order of India crumbled again. The Indian team were 72-4 at one stage, but then came the partnership of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

Both Hardik and Rishabh combined for 133 runs for the 5th wicket and laid the foundation of India’s victory. Pant scored his first ODI hundred, where he scored 125 runs in 113 balls, whereas Pandya scored 71 runs in 55 balls. Rohit Sharma also had a lot of praise for the duo.

Pant was awarded player of the match for his prolific hundred, whereas Hardik Pandya won the player of the series award for his all-round performances.

RP Singh predicts Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to be the next big Jodi

Former Indian pacer RP Singh has appreciated the partnership of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant in the 3rd ODI in Manchester. He predicted that his combo can become the pair like Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in the past.

“The Pant and Pandya Jodi can be the next great Jodi of Indian cricket. What an amazing run chase. It reminded me of the many famous Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership of past,” RP Singh tweeted.

The combination of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni has been regarded as one of the best duos in Indian cricket. Both of them were at the crease together when India won the 2011 ICC World Cup. Both of them have combined for 3105 runs together at 51.75, including 10 century and 13 half-century partnerships.

The highest partnership between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh came in 2017 against England in an ODI game at Cuttack. Both of them combined for 256 runs for the 4th wicket, where both of them scored their individual hundreds. Yuvraj scored 150 runs in 127 balls, whereas Dhoni scored 134 runs in 122 balls.