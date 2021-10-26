“Respect your stars”: Mohammad Rizwan lends support to Mohammed Shami amidst latter facing unnecessary criticism

Mohammad Rizwan lends support to Mohammed Shami: The Pakistani wicket-keeper batter has tweeted in support of Indian fast bowler.

It is not just strange but also beyond explanation as to why a “thing” which should unite people ends up in dividing them. Although the division is unintentional on the part of that particular “thing”, it is primarily because of some people’s prejudiced and groundless thinking.

By the way, the aforementioned “thing” is sport.

Mohammad Rizwan lends support to Mohammed Shami

A section of Indian fans found faults with fast bowler Mohammed Shami after India’s 10-wicket loss against Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Honestly speaking, there’s nothing wrong in finding faults with an athlete’s performance. However, in Shami’s case, the rationale behind faults had nothing to do with his on-field performance.

Shami, who opened the bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India were defending 152 runs, was the least effective of the Indian bowlers leaking 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21 against Pakistan.

Shami, who was playing his 13th T20I that night, had given more than 11.21 runs per over on five occasions in the past. Having said that, never was he told to “go to Pakistan”. As tweeted by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan yesterday, this “crap” needs to stop as there is no place for hate-mongers and their religious bias in sport.

Shami, 31, has since received immense support from many former Indian cricketers in addition to Pathan although some of them highlighted him having an “off-day”.

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who top-scored for his team in a match-winning 152-run partnership alongside captain Babar Azam, took to social media platform Twitter to lend support to Shami.

The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide ’em #Shami #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/3p70Ia8zxf — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 26, 2021

Rizwan, who was part of some heartening and viral photos which included India captain Virat Kohli congratulating him for the victory, has set an example by standing up for an opponent.