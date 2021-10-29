Retired hurt in cricket: What happened to Kieron Pollard? Will Pollard bat again in West Indies vs Bangladesh T20I?

Kieron Pollard: The West Indian captain surprised one and all by voluntarily walking back to the pavilion at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between West Indies and Bangladesh in Sharjah, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard surprised one and all after voluntarily walking back to the pavilion in the middle of his innings.

It all happened after the third delivery of the 13th over when Pollard ran a single off Taskin Ahmed. Just as he completed the run, Pollard decided to not continue his innings after scoring 8 (16) at a strike rate of 50.

At the moment, it remained unclear as to why someone of his skill wouldn’t continue his innings. Despite scoring at a terrible strike rate, one expects someone of Pollard’s ability to cover up for the same especially after playing as many as 16 deliveries.

Another side of the argument is that Pollard retired hurt after perhaps suffering an injury. Having said that, never during the course of his innings did the 34-year old player appear to be struggling with an injury or any illness-related issue.

Will Kieron Pollard bat again vs Bangladesh?

As far as the scorecard is concerned, it is worth mentioning that “retired hurt” is mentioned in front of Pollard’s name. As a result, there are strong chances of Pollard returning to the field to bat, if needed.

Pollard. Retiring. Captain, leading from the front. A first and of many to follow. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 29, 2021

Pollard’s decision to retire hurt didn’t reap immediate fruits as his replacement in all-rounder Andre Russell was dismissed without even facing a delivery.

On the first delivery after Pollard’s exit, all-rounder Roston Chase hit a straight drive off Ahmed. With the ball touching the bowler on it’s way to hit the stumps, Russell had to walk back to the pavilion as he was way outside the crease while backing up.