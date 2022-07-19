“Retired too soon”: Yuvraj Singh reckons Ben Stokes had lot more ODI fuel left ahead of last ODI vs South Africa

Yuvraj Singh feels that English all-rounder Ben Stokes retired too soon from ODI cricket, and he had so much fuel left in him.

England is playing against South Africa in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-street. This is Ben Stokes’ last ODI game, and it is at his home ground of Durham.

Stokes surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday. There is an ODI world cup next year, and being just 31 years of age, it was a really surprising call from the talismanic English all-rounder. Stokes, who was a part of England’s 2019 World Cup winning squad has scored 2919 DOI runs at 39.45, whereas he has also scalped 74 wickets with the ball.

Yuvraj Singh wishes Ben Stokes well on retirement

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has wished Ben Stokes well on his retirement. However, he said that Ben Stokes had a lot of fuel left in him, and he could have played a lot more ODI cricket. He called Ben a world-class all-rounder and congratulated him on a fabulous career.

“Well done on a fabulous ODI career Ben Stokes! A world-class all-rounder who’s an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you 🔥 nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Stokes said in his statement that his body is not able to bear the stress of all three formats of the game. He insists that the schedule is too intact, and he does not want to take the place of a deserved individual in the playing eleven.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all,” Ben Stokes said in his statement.