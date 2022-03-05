“RIP King, The greatest bowler I ever played with or against”: Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Shane Warne after his demise

Ricky Ponting has paid a heartfelt tribute to Australian legend Shane Warne who passed away due to a heart attack.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Shane Warne

After his demise, the wishes are coming from all around the cricketing world. Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne were part of Australia’s invincible side. Both of them tasted a lot of success together, and Ponting always said that he was privileged to have Shane Warne under his ranks.

Ricky Ponting wrote a heartfelt message to Shane Warne after his demise. He revealed that he met Warne at the age of 15 at an academy. Ponting also revealed that Warne gave him the nickname Punter. Shane Warne is the highest wicket-taker of the Ashes history.

Ricky Ponting also said that Shane Warne always used to be there when his teammates needed him. In the end, he also wished well to his family.

“Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname,” Ponting said.

“We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together.”

“Through it all, he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family…”

…someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first. The greatest bowler I ever played with or against. RIP King. My thoughts are with Keith, Bridgette, Jason, Brooke, Jackson and Summer.

Shane Warne was arguably the greatest bowler to ever play the game, and he will be missed sorely.