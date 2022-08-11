Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela relationship: Urvashi Rautela comment on Rishabh Pant draws response via Instagram story

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela relationship: The pair is in the news again after the recently deleted Instagram story by the Indian wicket-keeper.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is certainly one of the most important names in the Indian cricket team, and he has sealed his spot in all three formats of the game for India. The revival of Pant started in the famous test series against Australia, and he did not look back after it.

However, Rishabh is in limelight for a different reason now and all of this is related to his deleted Instagram story, which is said to be connected with the interview of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Pant recently posted an Instagram story, but he deleted it within 10 minutes, but it was enough for the people to take screenshots and put it on social media. It is being said that Rishabh’s Instagram story of Pant was a reply to the recent interview of Urvashi Rautela.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them #merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” said Rishabh Pant in this deleted Instagram story.

Rishabh Pant destroy Urvashi Rautela in just one story. Well done. pic.twitter.com/DDZIUdcaCm — Angry Munda (@angrybanda) August 10, 2022

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela relationship

Rishabh Pant’s name was linked with the Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela a few years ago when they were spotted together after a dinner date in Mumbai. However, the entire episode ended when Rishabh announced his relationship with Isha Negi in 2019.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi Rautela talked about an incident with someone named “Mr RP”. She did not disclose the full name, but the people took it for Rishabh Pant. It is said that the deleted story of Rishabh Pant was regarding this interview only.

Rautela revealed that she was once shooting in Delhi for a full day, and during the middle of the shoot, someone named “Mr. RP” came and waited for her to meet, but Urvashi could not meet him as she was quite busy. She also revealed that there were 16-17 calls in the morning on her phone, and she did not like it as she wants to meet all of her fans.

“In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi (I was so tired that I dozed off) and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Rautela said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

None knows who Mr. RP actually was, but the netizens took it for Rishabh Pant only, and the story about them are going rounds and rounds on the social media.