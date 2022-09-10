“Don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is”: Naseem Shah denies recognizing Urvashi Rautela after actress shares fan’s video featuring the two

Naseem Shah denies recognizing Urvashi Rautela after latter shares a rather romantic separate video frames of the two during Asia Cup 2022.

Having made his T20I debut for Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 match versus India, 19-year-old pacer Naseem Shah has made notable contributions with both bat and the ball, during his team’s journey towards the grand finale of the tournament.

With 6 wickets across 4 innings, at an average of 16.33, Naseem has emerged as Babar Azam’s go-to pacer this tournament, and has also left a lasting impression in the memories of every Pakistani Cricket fan, after having hit those two consecutive Sixes against Afghanistan during the ‘Super 4’ stage to win the thriller contest.

However, prior to the aforementioned match, an off-field incident during Pakistan’s second match against India (during the Super ‘4’ stage) had placed him in a different sort of a limelight, when Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took matters to a different level.

Post the aforementioned clash, Rautela took to her ‘Instagram Story’ section to post a fan-made video where both she and Naseem were seen smiling in different frames with a song sung by Pakistan singer Atif Aslam playing in the background. The video was suggestive enough that something was brewing between the two, with Cupid playing the matchmaker.

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of herself and Naseem Shah on her Instagram story😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yH87gzEvH6 — Fatimah (@zkii25) September 6, 2022

Naseem Shah denies recognizing Urvashi Rautela

However, during a recent media interaction, Naseem Shah has denied even recognizing the Indian actress, while also going on to state that his focus remains only on the matches that he plays for his nation.

“Smile toh aapke question pe aa rha hai. I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” replied the 19-year-old.

Urvashi kon hai kya hai 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/E3DI6CXw8D — Bakhtawer (@bucctower) September 10, 2022

Urvashi’s aforementioned story might have a bit to do with her alleged issues with India’s wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, after the two, a month ago, took dig at each other over a series of Instagram stories. Read more on the same by clicking here.