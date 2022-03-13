Cricket

Rishabh Pant fastest 50: List of fastest fifty in Test cricket by Indian cricketers

Rishabh Pant fastest 50: List of fastest fifty in Test cricket by Indian cricketers
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Jackass" - "The Notorious" Conor Mcgregor fires' back at Jake Paul's claim of KO-ing the Irishman
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Rishabh Pant fastest 50: List of fastest fifty in Test cricket by Indian cricketers
Rishabh Pant fastest 50: List of fastest fifty in Test cricket by Indian cricketers

Rishabh Pant fastest 50: The Indian wicket-keeper batter put on display an entertaining knock at…