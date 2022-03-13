Kohli Test average below 50: What is Virat Kohli Test average batting?

Virat Kohli Test average: The former Indian captain registered yet another low score in Test cricket today.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Bengaluru, former India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply. Kohli, who continues to be without an international century in over two years, registering another low score has resulted in his Test average dropping below 50 for the first time in four and a half years.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 31st over, all Kohli could score was 13 (16) with the help of a lone boundary. Kohli, who had become a victim of low bounce in the first innings on Day 1, was found wanting in front of the stumps for the second day in a row.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the 36th over when Kohli went a tad bit too much on the back foot against an arm ball from Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. Having struck on his pad after failing to read the arm ball, Kohli didn’t even opt for a review as he was quite plumb in front of the stumps.

Considering how the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is nothing less than a home ground for Kohli, the spectators must have expected the right-hand batter to do much better than scoring 23 and 13 across two innings.

Virat Kohli Test average

In 171 Test innings over a decade, Kohli has scored 8,043 runs at an average of 49.95 and a strike rate of 55.69. Kohli, who has scored 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries in this format, had last scored an international century against Bangladesh during India’s first-ever pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

That’s now 73 consecutive innings for Virat Kohli in international cricket without a century.#INDvSL — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 13, 2022

In 30 Test innings since his last century, Kohli has been able to score just 841 runs at a disappointing average of 28.03 including six half-centuries.