“Rishabh Pant has definitely got to be in there”: 65 crore net worth Rishabh Pant got to be there in Indian T20 World Cup Playing 11; claims Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist believes that Rishabh Pant cannot be dropped from India’s playing 11 of T20 World Cup.

The ICC T20 World Cup is just a month away, and it is safe to say that the Indian team is still undecided on some of the positions in the playing 11. One such position is the wicket-keeper choice, and there is a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the same.

In the Asia Cup, India preferred Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in the opening game against Pakistan. The toss-up between these two continued in the rest of the tournament as well. India opted to go with Karthik over Pant in the 1st T20I against Australia as well. It will be interesting to see who will be India’s preferred keeper in the World Cup.

Adam Gilchrist calls Rishabh Pant an undroppable option

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist believes that Rishabh Pant is undroppable from India’s playing 11 for the T20 World Cup. Gilchrist said that the way in which Pant attacks the bowlers is tremendous. He insists that both Pant and Karthik play together as well, but Pant has to be there in the team.

“The dare of Rishabh Pant and the courage for him, the way in which he takes on bowling attacks. I think he’s got to be a must in that Indian line-up,” Adam Gilchrist said to ICC.

“They can play together, but I think Rishabh Pant has definitely got to be in there.”

Pant has to be one of the most valuable cricketers in the world right now. After the heroics on the 2020-21 Australian tour, the reputation of Pant has raised heaps and bounds. He is now the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL and also led India against South Africa earlier this year in Delhi.

The net worth of Pant is around INR 65 crores in 2022, and he is one of the highest-paid cricketers in IPL history. Pant owns some luxury cars, and he endorses a lot of brands as well. He endorses brands like Boat, SG, Adidas, Noise, Dream11, etc.