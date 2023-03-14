FACT CHECK: Is Adam Gilchrist F45 owner the former Australian cricketer?

According to CEO World Magazine, legendary Australian wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist is the richest cricketer in the world. With a net worth of around $380 million, Gilchrist is head and shoulders above other cricketers on the list.

The Indian trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are at the second, third and fourth positions respectively according to CEO World Magazine’s latest list. The net worth of Gilchrist is a surprise to many as he had retired from the game long ago, and there isn’t much information available about the businesses he owns.

Gilchrist, who used to be one of the most destructive batters during his peak, is a regular in the commentary box nowadays. While Gilchrist also endorses some brands, his net worth being more than that of the above mentioned Indian cricketers is hard to digest.

ALSO READ: Adam Gilchrist’s sarcasm-filled tweet on Ben Stokes hitting most sixes in Test cricket

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag are also in the Top 10 list of the richest cricketers. Former Australian batter Ricky Ponting, Australian batter Steve Smith, former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former West Indian captain batter Brian Lara are other players among most richest cricketers in the world.

Is Adam Gilchrist F45 owner the former Australian cricketer?

Going by some comments on social media platforms Twitter, Gilchrist’s aforementioned net worth is because of F45. For the unversed, F45 Training is a chain of fitness centres around the world.

Furthermore, the CEO of the company is one of the wealthiest people in Australia. Having said that, there is a lot of confusion about whether he is the former Australian cricketer or not because of his name. Also named Adam Gilchrist, it is to note that the founder of F45 fitness is not a former cricketer and is certainly not all related to cricketer Adam Gilchrist by any means.

Gilchrist (F45 Fitness founder) came into the news last year when he earned around $500 million overnight. He floated his company on the New York Stock Exchange and got some astonishing results. In his 40s, Gilchrist opened a single gym in Sydney in 2013, and the rest is history for the businessman.

So, it is clear that F45 fitness founder & CEO and Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist are not the same people and are not related to each other as well. As far as the net worth of Gilchrist (cricketer) is concerned, there remains quite a lot of ambiguity about the same in spite of a recent list.