“Dinesh Karthik at 6, it makes a massive difference”: Ravi Shastri believes current Indian batting unit is their best-ever in T20s

Ravi Shastri has called the current Indian batting line-up as the best ever in T20s ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Team India is currently in Perth for their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. After Perth, the team will then move to Brisbane to play a couple of warm-up matches as well. India will then start their World Cup against Pakistan on 23 October 2022 at the MCG.

India disappointed everyone in the last T20 World Cup, where they could not qualify for the knockouts of the tournament. The Indian side won the inaugural edition of the tournament, and they are waiting for a trophy since then. Suryakumar Yadav is in great form, and he will play a massive part in the campaign.

Team India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in this series. Ravindra Jadeja was a key player for the balance of the Indian side, whereas Bumrah was the leader of the bowling attack.

Ravi Shastri believes current Indian batting unit is their best-ever

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has heaped praises on the current Indian batting line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Shastri insists that this is the best-ever lineup India had in the T20s so far. He said that he has seen this team from inside as the coach, and now he is watching from the outside.

Shastri said that the middle-order of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik makes a massive difference, and it also allows the top-order to play in their own style.

“I have been part of the system for the last six seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket,” Shastri declared during an event at the Mumbai Press Club.

“With Surya (Yadav) at No.4, Hardik (Pandya) at No.5 and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No.6 it makes a massive difference as it allows the top order to play the way they are playing.”

Shastri pointed out that India is settled in batting and bowling, but they will have to improve in the fielding department. He said that 15-20 runs can be given or saved in the field, and it will play a massive part on the big grounds of Australia.