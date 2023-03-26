Rishabh Pant New Update: What is Rishabh Pant Injury Status before IPL 2023?

Former Indian cricketers in Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, and even renowned Punjabi singer-composer Guru Randhawa arrived at Rishabh Pant’s residence in Delhi on Saturday, to ensure the wicket-keeper batter’s well being and check on his post surgery recovery.

As per the medical update provided by the BCCI, the accident/car crash on December 30 had resulted in a tear in Pant’s three key knee ligaments – two of which were successfully treated surgically by the beginning of first week in January.

The third surgery, which was expected to take place in six weeks time has also reportedly been successful, and a Times of India journalist Arani Basu had, on February 10 confirmed that Pant has been discharged from the hospital by the beginning of February.

Update: Rishabh Pant was discharged last week itself. Doctors have given him some parameters to judge his recovery. He will be assessed in a few days if he attains those parameters. He is doing well and feeling at a better place already! — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) February 10, 2023

Busu had, even a few days ago, posted a picture of himself alongside Pant, remarking that it won’t be long before the latter takes his first flight.

A boy very close to the heart, always!

Seen him grow wings. Not long before he takes flight again! An inspiration! ⁦@RishabhPant17⁩ pic.twitter.com/3qI9DvJuSJ — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) March 18, 2023

Rishabh Pant New Update

In the pictures posted by the aforementioned stars upon their visit to Pant’s residence, the latter is seen strapped on his right knee, and which seems still needs support for it (knee) to allow for as minimal movement as possible.

Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @RishabhPant17 the very best and fast recovery @harbhajan_singh @sreesanth36 pic.twitter.com/7ngs4HKPVX — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 25, 2023

TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY

OBSTACLE YOU FACE ..GOOD TO SEE YOU CHOTTE BHAI . WAITING FOR YOUR COMBACK. @RishabhPant17 #Brotherhood @ImRaina @sreesanth36 pic.twitter.com/7wGmyTo1vT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 26, 2023

Even the legendary allrounder Yuvraj Singh had posted a picture with Pant at his residence last month praising him for his positive outlook towards life.

On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again 🔜 .was good catching up and having a laugh 😅what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you 🤛 💫 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/OKv487GrRC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 16, 2023

What is Rishabh Pant Injury Status before IPL 2023?

In case one is not aware, Pant will miss the entirety of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship 2023 final which will take place soon after.

While the BCCI and the concerned doctors had ruled him out of Cricketing action for a minimum of six months on January 14, it is highly likely that he will also miss the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to take part later this year.