|Published 26/03/2023

Rishabh Pant New Update: What is Rishabh Pant Injury Status before IPL 2023?

Former Indian cricketers paid a visit to Rishabh Pant at his residence recently. (photo: Harbhajan Singh Twitter)

Former Indian cricketers in Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, and even renowned Punjabi singer-composer Guru Randhawa arrived at Rishabh Pant’s residence in Delhi on Saturday, to ensure the wicket-keeper batter’s well being and check on his post surgery recovery.

As per the medical update provided by the BCCI, the accident/car crash on December 30 had resulted in a tear in Pant’s three key knee ligaments – two of which were successfully treated surgically by the beginning of first week in January.

The third surgery, which was expected to take place in six weeks time has also reportedly been successful, and a Times of India journalist Arani Basu had, on February 10 confirmed that Pant has been discharged from the hospital by the beginning of February.

Busu had, even a few days ago, posted a picture of himself alongside Pant, remarking that it won’t be long before the latter takes his first flight.

Rishabh Pant New Update

In the pictures posted by the aforementioned stars upon their visit to Pant’s residence, the latter is seen strapped on his right knee, and which seems still needs support for it (knee) to allow for as minimal movement as possible.

Even the legendary allrounder Yuvraj Singh had posted a picture with Pant at his residence last month praising him for his positive outlook towards life.

What is Rishabh Pant Injury Status before IPL 2023?

In case one is not aware, Pant will miss the entirety of IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship 2023 final which will take place soon after.

While the BCCI and the concerned doctors had ruled him out of Cricketing action for a minimum of six months on January 14, it is highly likely that he will also miss the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to take part later this year.

Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh

Even before persuing his post-graduate diploma in English journalism from IIMC, Gurpreet was certain that Cricket had to be the driving force to keep him sane and optimistic in all life-related matters. Hailing from Ranchi and having represented Jharkhand at the Under-14 level, he believes that the more you keep digging in while understanding the nitty-gritty of a sport, the more humble you become with the realisation that you hardly know anything!

