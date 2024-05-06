Jon Anik Praises Floyd Mayweather’s Unique Fighter Quality in Context of Jose Aldo’s UFC 301 Victory

UFC 301 ended up being a blockbuster with the ‘King of Rio’ Jose Aldo putting on a masterclass against Jonathan Martinez. He put the rising contender through the pace to teach him a thing or two about MMA. In fact, Aldo’s performance was such that it evoked similarities between the Brazilian and the boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Mentioning the fighters’ elite technical skills, UFC commentator Jon Anik put forth his statement, highlighting Mayweather’s outstanding ability to never fall flat on fight nights. The 45-year-old commentator drew a sharp comparison with Mayweather, saying,

“The greatest thing about Floyd Mayweather was that he was never flat on fight night even when he got to slow starts against someone like Sugar Shane Mosley. He always was able to be great late and I dont man, I feel for Jonathan Martinez because Jose Aldo beat a guy that was all the rage and closing in on the top 5 in this division and he just dominated him over three rounds essentially.”

In essence, what Anik touches upon here is Mayweather‘s uncanny ability to come back in a fight whether if he starts slow or fast, the undefeated boxer always manages to get on top. The undefeated boxer’s expert technical skills make him stand out from the crowd. As a matter of fact, he never seems to be off his game even against seasoned competitors like Shane Mosley or Manny Pacquiao.

Following up on this, Florian keyed in with his take on how Aldo dismantled the rising contender, stopping his advance to hand him a crushing defeat. Florian describes him as a proficient MMA technician who much like Mayweather can pick anyone apart once they get into some rhythm.

Soon after, Aldo dispatched the #12 challenger, his former foe, Chito Vera has come up with a new challenge for the champion, calling him out for a rematch.

Marlon Vera calls out Aldo for a rematch but will he take it?

At UFC 301, Aldo entered the cage as a slight underdog against a young hungry lion in the form of Jonathan Martinez but the 30-year-old quickly found out why Aldo was once the pound-for-pound best in the organization. In fact, the Brazilian put on a show against the American, picking him apart on the feet and making him realize that there are levels to this game.

While it was a grand return for the Brazilian, returning to form that too in his hometown, his future in the outings has not yet been finalized. However, with his comeback bout, another option has emerged after Marlon Vera called for a rematch.

Taking it to “X” ‘Chito’ Vera put out a tweet, asking Aldo if they could run it back, teasing fans a super fight before Aldo bows out from the sport for good.