Rishabh Pant or Shreyas Iyer: Who will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Phase 2?

Delhi Capitals: The Indian Premier League franchise of the capital city has to take a massive call with respect to its captain.

There is no hiding to the fact that India batsman Shreyas Iyer has resumed training after recovering from a shoulder injury which had kept him out of action for almost six months.

It was during the India vs England white-ball series in March this year that Iyer had suffered a blow and was subsequently ruled out of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League and his stint for Lancashire in the Royal London Cup 2021.

In Iyer’s absence, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had been promoted as a captain at Delhi Capitals. In the eight matches that Capitals played under Pant, they had won six and lost two to be at the top of the points table before IPL 2021 was brought to a halt due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Training photo dump 💪 pic.twitter.com/8GssteV97q — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 31, 2021

Leading for the first time in the IPL, Pant managed to not get affected by the additional responsibility and retain his batting form scoring 213 runs in eight innings at an average and strike rate of 35.50 and 131.48 respectively including a couple of half-centuries.

Who will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Phase 2?

With the tournament all set to resume from September 19, talks regarding Delhi’s captain have started to do the rounds in both the media and among fans.

While there hasn’t been any official statement from DC as of now, a source in the vicinity of the development has hinted that the franchise has decided to persist with Pant in the remainder of IPL 2021.

“Last week, the host broadcasters [Star Sports], with the help of IPL management, shot a few promos for the season. It was shot in the gap between the third and fourth Test [against England] with IPL captains currently present in England. Virat Kohli [Royal Challengers Bangalore], Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) were there and so was Rishabh Pant.

“Unless the BCCI-IPL management is aware of any other name of captain for DC franchise, the promos wouldn’t have been shot. Therefore, whether DC announces it now or after a few days, Pant is likely to lead the DC for the remaining matches in the season,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Irrespective of whether he gets to captain or not in the imminent season, expect Iyer to easily walk into Delhi’s Playing XI in their first match of the second phase against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 22.