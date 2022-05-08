Cricket

Rishabh Pant vs CSK stats: Rishabh Pant record in DY Patil Stadium

Rishabh Pant vs CSK stats: Rishabh Pant record in DY Patil Stadium
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Jayson Tatum averages just 15 points against Giannis!": StatMuse reveals Celtics star's horrifying career stats vs Bucks as Boston falls 1-2 in series
Next Article
"She was four years old and had hatred in her face towards me"- Nico Rosberg reveals how a Lewis Hamilton fan gave him his most traumatic experience in his career