Rishabh Pant vs CSK stats: Rishabh Pant record in DY Patil Stadium

Rishabh Pant vs CSK stats: Rishabh Pant possesses a stunning record against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals are up against Chennai Super Kings in the 55th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. After a Covid scare, the match will go ahead after all the players tested Covid negative.

Delhi Capitals won their last game, and a win in this game will boost their playoffs chances. David Warner has been in smashing form this season, and Rishabh Pant would want to improve his performance as well.

For Chennai Super Kings, a loss in this game will end the tournament for them. All the permutations and combinations would be at rest if they can’t win this one.

Rishabh Pant vs CSK stats

Delhi Capitals’ captain Rishabh Pant is the biggest pillar of the Delhi Capitals, but he has been a little unlucky in the tournament so far. Although, Rishabh Pant has a brilliant record against the Chennai Super Kings, and he would want to gather his form back yet again.

In nine games against Chennai Super Kings, Pant has managed to score 303 runs at an astonishing average of 50.50, whereas he has a strike rate of 154.59. Pant has scored two half-centuries against the Super Kings. These are some great numbers, and the southpaw would want to replicate it yet again.

Pant played a brilliant knock of 51* in 35 balls in the last game against Chennai Super Kings last season. It is clear that Pant loves batting against the Super Kings.

Rishabh Pant record in DY Patil Stadium

Rishabh Pant has played just a single game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, where he played a knock of 39* against Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi Capitals lost that game by six wickets.

In this season, Pant has managed to score 260 runs at an average of 32.50, and his strike-rate has been 150.28. He is yet to score a half-century this season.