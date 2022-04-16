Rishabh Pant vs RCB stats and last 5 innings list: Rishabh Pant vs Mohammed Siraj IPL records

Rishabh Pant vs RCB stats: The captain of Delhi Capitals will be playing his 12th match against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has been the second-best batter for his team in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League thus far. In four innings, Pant has scored 110 runs at an average and strike rate of 36.66 and 135.80 respectively without any half-century.

As far as playing at the Wankhede Stadium is concerned, Pant has played a total of 10 T20s for North Zone, Delhi Capitals and India at this iconic venue. In 10 innings, Pant’s 266 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 38 and 171.61 respectively including a couple of half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant vs RCB stats

Set to play his 12th match against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight, Pant would be looking to further better his record against them. Readers must note that Pant’s 387 runs against RCB have come at an average and strike rate of 43 and 147.15 respectively.

Pant, who has scored four half-centuries against Bangalore, had scored a career-best 85 (48) including six fours and seven sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium four years ago.

As a wicket-keeper, Pant has grabbed eight catches and been part of two stumping dismissals against RCB over the years.

Rishabh Pant vs Mohammed Siraj IPL records

Expected to play a crucial role for Delhi at the Wankhede Stadium tonight, Pant will form of an interesting head-to-head player contest against fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

In seven previous outings against Siraj, Pant has scored 72 (38) with the help of three fours and seven sixes at a brilliant strike rate of 189.47. Readers must note that Siraj has dismissed Pant thrice in the IPL.

Assuming that pacer Harshal Patel continues to miss this match, his absence will throw all the more responsibility on Siraj.