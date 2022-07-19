Riverside Ground ODI records: Chester le Street ODI records and highest innings total

Riverside Ground ODI records and highest innings total: Chester-le-Street will be hosting an ODI after more than a year today.

The first ODI of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will be played in Chester-le-Street today. The first of the three ODIs will be followed by a three-match T20I series and a three-match Test series before the culmination of this English summer.

In what will be the 21st ODI at the Riverside Ground, it will be the 16th featuring hosts England. Readers must note that England have won nine and lost four ODIs here over the years. South Africa, who had won their inaugural ODI at this venue during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, will be playing this format for the second time here on Tuesday.

The 11th (sixth in England) England vs South Africa bilateral ODI series will start with limelight on England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Having announced his ODI announcement on the eve of the match, the prospect of Stokes playing the last of his 105th ODI at his home ground will involve a lot of emotions among both players and fans.

Riverside Ground ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at this venue are Jonny Bairstow (311), Ian Bell (206), Jason Roy (173), Kusal Perera (167) and Marcus Trescothick (160). Among players taking part in this series, Joe Root (134) and Jos Buttler (69) have done well at this venue in the past.

Highest wicket-takers in Chester-le-Street ODIs are Graeme Swann (9), David Willey (9), James Anderson (8), Lasith Malinga (7) and Tim Bresnan (7). Among players taking part in this series, Adil Rashid (5), Stokes (4) and Dwaine Pretorius (3) have picked a few ODI wickets at this venue.

Highest innings total at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 338/6 50 Sri Lanka West Indies 2019 315/9 50 West Indies Sri Lanka 2019 314/4 44.4 England Australia 2018 310/8 50 Australia England 2018 307/5 50 England New Zealand 2008

Out of the 20 ODIs played at this venue till date, 11 have been won by teams batting second. As far as the highest successful run-chase in Chester-le-Street ODIs is concerned, the aforementioned third-highest innings score had come in a successful 311-run chase.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch England vs South Africa 1st ODI in India and UK?

In what remains the only ODI run-chase in excess of 300 here, there have been only two other run-chases in excess of 250 runs. While Zimbabwe had sealed a 288-run target against West Indies in 2000, Sri Lanka had sealed a 262-run target against England in 2006.