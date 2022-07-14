Robin Uthappa child: Robin Uthappa son and wife photos

Robin Uthappa child: Indian batter Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal are blessed with their second child on 14 July 2022.

Robin Uthappa and his wife Sheethal have been blessed with a baby girl, and they have named here Trinity Thea Uthappa. Trinity is Robin’s and Sheethal’s 2nd child, they were blessed with a baby boy named Neale Nolan Uthappa in 2017. So, the small family of Robin Uthappa has a new edition.

Uthappa was a part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win, and he is still playing in IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. He is one of the proven batters of the format and has won a couple of IPL trophies in his career, the latest one in 2021 with the Chennai Super Kings.

Robin, who won the IPL 2014 orange cap with Kolkata Knight Riders scored 4952 with the help of 27 half-centuries. He made his OD debut against England in 2006, whereas his T20I debut came against Scotland in 2007.

Uthappa went on social media and expressed his emotions about the same. He said that he is grateful to be blessed with a baby girl, and he also revealed her name on the same.

“With hearts that are full we’d love to introduce our newest angel in our lives. Introducing Trinity Thea UTHAPPA. We’re so grateful to you for choosing us to bring you into the world and blessing us to be your parents and your brother,” Uthappa wrote on the social media.

Trinity comes fo(u)rth! Welcome to the world and take your place, little 🦁ne! 🥳💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aJOdr7QDS2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 14, 2022

Robin shared the pregnancy journey of his wife through different phases on social media. He and Sheethal got married in March 2016, Sheethal was Robin’s senior in the college. Sheethal was born and brought up in Bengaluru, and she is a former tennis player.

Robin Uthappa’s mother’s name is Roselyn, whereas his father Venu Uthappa is a former Hockey player. He has one sister, named Sharon.