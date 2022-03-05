Rod Marsh sons: Rod Marsh family details

Rod Marsh sons: Daniel Marsh is the son of legendary Rod Marsh, and he has also been a professional cricketer for Tasmania.

Legendary Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh has passed away at the age of 74 in Adelaide. He suffered a heart attack last week in Bundaberg (Queensland), but he did not get better. Marsh was with Bulls Masters officials John Glanville and David Hillier when he suffered a heart attack. He was taken directly to the hospital.

Rodney Marsh is considered one of Australia’s most respected wicket-keepers. He had a then world-record tally of 355 dismissals in his Test career, which lasted over 14 years. Marsh scored 3633 test runs, whereas he also had 1225 ODI runs under his belt. In first-class cricket, he scored over 11,000 runs.

Rod Marsh sons

Daniel Marsh is the son of Rod Marsh, and he was also a professional cricketer. Just like his father, Daniel Marsh is also built well and is an iron-willed cricketer. Daniel Marsh is a former captain of the Tasmanian side.

Daniel has scored 8146 FC runs with the help of 16 centuries. He also has 3119 List-A runs under his belt. He also was a brilliant slow left-arm bowler. Daniel Marsh scalped 174 first-class wickets, whereas he also had 61 wickets in List-A games.

Talk about classic trading cards…check out this beauty featuring Tigers’ coach, Daniel Marsh. pic.twitter.com/emA4f1dh77 — Alex Johnston (@swegen31) June 2, 2013

Daniel Marsh was the captain of Tasmania’s inaugural Shield title-winning team in 2007. He was also appointed as the coach of the side, but he was terminated in 2017 due to poor performance of the side.

Rod Marsh comes from a sporting family. His elder brother Graham was an outstanding professional golfer for Australia and won eleven times on the European Tour. Both brothers represented WA at cricket at the schoolboy level.