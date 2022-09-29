“Rohan, I’ve seen an absolute superstar”: Rohan Gavaskar recalls Amol Mazumdar spotting Shubman Gill at the NCA, Bengaluru

Rohan Gavaskar has recalled how Amol Mazumdar spotted Shubhman Gill at NCA in Bengaluru during his early days.

The rise of Shubman Gill has been great in 2022. Gill has got some opportunities in ODI cricket this year, and he has taken those opportunities with both hands. He scored his first ODI century in the recent ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Gill also scored his maiden County cricket century for Glamorgan against Sussex. The records of Gill is brilliant with both red and white ball. He as represented India in 11 tests and 9 ODIs, and he has not played a T20I for India.

In domestics, Gill’s records speaks for himself. He has scored 3002 FC runs at 52.66, whereas he has 2763 List-A runs at 50.23. He is also expected to open with Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming ODIs against South Africa.

Rohan Gavaskar recalls Amol Mazumdar spotting Shubhman Gill

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has recalled that it was Amol Mazumdar who said to him first that Shubman Gill will definitely play for India. Gavaskar said that Mazumdar used to coach him at the NCA.

“It was Amol Mazumdar who first mentioned Shubman Gill to me before he had even broken through because Amol has seen him at the NCA, he was going and coaching at the NCA and he came to me and said ‘Rohan, I’ve seen an absolute superstar! He’s someone who is definitely going to play for India. I have no doubt about it’,” Rohan Gavaskar said on Sports18 show ‘Sports over the Top’

Gavaskar also said that Shubman Gill will be an all format player for India in the near future. The emergence of Gill in white-ball cricket has certainly bolstered, where he has been brilliant with the red ball in County as well.

“He’s one of those who will be an all-format player. He’s showing that. He is more than capable of holding his own in white ball cricket'” Gavaskar added.