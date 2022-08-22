“You seriously deserved that ton”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shubhman Gill on his maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe

Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Indian batter Shubhman Gill on completing his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe.

During the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and India, Indian batter Shubhman Gill registered his maiden ODI ton. The right-hander made his ODI return in the last series against West Indies after a spell of 18 months. He has impressed everyone since his return to the side.

India won the toss and finally opted to bat first, where Dhawan and Rahul got good starts, but they failed to convert them. Gill, however, was in a different mood, and he was looking in great rhythm from the very first ball. He stitched a brilliant partnership of 140 runs for the 3rd wicket with Ishan Kishan.

On the 1st ball of the 44th over, Gill took a single on Nyauchi’s delivery to complete his maiden ODI ton. The whole Indian team applauded the efforts of the talented batter. He got out by scoring 130 runs in 97 balls, courtesy of 15 boundaries and one six.

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shubhman Gill on maiden ODI ton

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Shubhman Gill on completing his maiden ODI ton. He said it is just a start for Gill, and he truly deserved that ton.

“Finally!!! Well played Shubhman Gill, u seriously deserved that Ton! Congratulations on your first 💯 many more to come this is just a start,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Gill won the Player of the Series award in the last ODI series against West Indies, and Yuvraj congratulated him for achieving that milestone as well. He scored 205 runs in three matches against West Indies at an average of 102.50.

Both Gill and Yuvraj hail from Punjab, and they have shared the dressing room with Punjab. In 2019, Gill revealed that Yuvraj has played a big part in shaping his career.

“He [Yuvraj Singh] has been through so many challenges in his career, and his support and chats with me have been massively helpful,” Gill said in 2019.