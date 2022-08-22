Cricket

“You seriously deserved that ton”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shubhman Gill on his maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe

Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Indian batter Shubhman Gill on completing his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"First of many more to come": Twitter reactions on Shubman Gill maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe in Harare
Next Article
Alpine eyeing 23-year old Mick Schumacher as $200 million worth Fernando Alonso's replacement
Cricket Latest News
Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Indian batter Shubhman Gill on completing his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe.
“You seriously deserved that ton”: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shubhman Gill on his maiden ODI century vs Zimbabwe

Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Indian batter Shubhman Gill on completing his maiden ODI century against…