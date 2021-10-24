Rohit out today video: Rohit Sharma out for first-ball duck as Shaheeh Shah Afridi finds him plumb in front of the wickets

Rohit out today: The Indian vice-captain failed to open his account in a high-profile clash against Pakistan in Dubai tonight.

During the 16th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi drew first blood after captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field.

Afridi, who bowled a couple of dot balls to Lokesh Rahul before the batter ran a single to get off the mark, required only a delivery to send back India vice-captain Rohit Sharma (0) to the pavilion.

In what was a quintessential left-arm pacer’s dismissal, Sharma was found wanting in front of the stumps. Having bowled a yorker-length delivery, Afridi swung the ball in to Sharma to the extent that it was enough to fox him. Sharma, who found himself in an awkward position after getting his front leg out of the way, was eventually in no position of defending the ball.

Sharma was so plumb in front of the stumps that he didn’t even care to opt for a review. Pakistan, who have had a knack of dismissing Indian opening batters cheaply with their left-arm pacers, did the exact same at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Known for providing early breakthroughs to Pakistan, Afridi dismissed Rahul (3) on the first delivery of his second over to further dent the opposition. In what was a jaffa of a delivery, it witnessed Rahul playing on to the stumps against an in-swinging delivery.

Rohit out today

Shaheen Afridi, you beauty 👌 What a peach of a delivery as Rohit Sharma is gone for a 🦆 © @ICC #T20WorldCupsquad #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fUrRE18yNX — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 24, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Shaheen you little beauty . #PakVsInd — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Shaaaaaheeeeeeen I love youuuu 😍😍😍😍😍 #PakVsInd — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) October 24, 2021

Shaheen too good 🔥 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) October 24, 2021

Oh bhai yeh Shaheen kya bowling kar raha. Aisa tu kabhi dekha hi nahi. 🔥🔥♥️ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.