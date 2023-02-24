Rohit Sharma captaincy record in Test: How many Tests has Rohit Sharma won as India captain?

The fact that India captain Rohit Sharma has led the national team in only four Test matches till now is a bit hard to digest but it is primarily because of his tendency of missing Test series frequently in the last year or so. Sharma, who has an unbeaten record as Test captain, has played four and missed three matches since replacing predecessor Virat Kohli as India’s official Test captain last year.

It is due to the same reason that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opening batter KL Rahul had led India in England and Bangladesh respectively last year.

Yet to lead India away from home in cricket’s ancestral format, Sharma has managed to propel them to convinving victories on all the four occasions. India, who are a force to reckon with especially at home, have all the ingredients to further extent their spree of not losing at home.

Sharma, who could benefit from the same in terms of his captaincy record, will have to ensure that they don’t lose their third home Test in the last decade anytime soon.

Currently at a very nascent stage of his career as a Test captain, Sharma is at the joint 17th position on the list of cricketers who have played most Tests for India as captain. Furthermore, it is worth a mention that he is the only Indian captain who has a winning percentage of 100 (minimum two Tests).

As far as limited-overs formats are concerned, Sharma has led India in 75 matches across both the formats.

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in Test cricket

S. No. Opposition Result Ground Year 1 Sri Lanka India won by an innings and 222 runs Mohali 2022 2 Sri Lanka India won by 238 runs Bengaluru 2022 3 Australia India won by an innings and 132 runs Nagpur 2023 4 Australia India won by 6 wickets Delhi 2023 5 Australia Indore 2023

As far as batting in these matches is concerned, Sharma has scored 273 runs across six innings at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 63.04 including one century.