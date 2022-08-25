“We don’t want to hype this game”: Rohit Sharma calls India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash as just another match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has tried to bring down the hype of the India vs Pakistan match as he calls it just another match.

India will take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first league game of the Asia Cup 2022 on 28 August at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both teams have started their practice ahead of the tournament, and the hype is already being made about the match.

The stadium will be full, and there will be an electrifying atmosphere for the same. India are the defending champions, and they are the record winners of the Asia Cup as well. It is interesting that India have won every edition of the Asia Cup that has been played in UAE.

Both teams have met a total of 14 times in the competition, where India have defeated Pakistan on 8 occasions. This game is one of the most high-pressure games, but captain Rohit Sharma is trying to bring the hype down.

Rohit Sharma talks about India vs Pakistan clash

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has called India vs Pakistan a high-pressure match but insists that they want to create a normal atmosphere in the group as they don’t want to hype the game. He said that he wants to give confidence to the players who have not played much against Pakistan.

“Everyone watches the game and it’s a high-pressure game without a doubt, but within the group we want to create a normal atmosphere,” Rohit Sharma said on Star Sports.

“We don’t want to hype this game too much. It’s important to tell the players who haven’t played against Pakistan or played them just one or two times that it’s just another opposition.”

India defeated Pakistan in the last Asia Cup in 2018, where Rohit lead the Indian team. However, the last match between both sides was played at this very stadium only where Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the last T20 World Cup. It is a brilliant chance for the Indian team to get their revenge.