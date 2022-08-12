Women’s IPL 2023: When will Women’s IPL start? Women’s IPL updates

Women’s IPL 2023: According to the latest reports, the inaugural edition of the Big Bash League is set to start in 2023.

The calls for the Women’s IPL have been louder than ever in recent times, and it is looking like the demand of the cricket fans will be fulfilled really soon. BCCI have been heavily criticized for organizing a full-fledged Women’s IPL for a very long now.

The Women’s T20 challenge was started in 2018 but is limited to just 3-4 games only. India’s recent loss against Australia in the Commonwealth Games again compared the cricketing cultures of both nations which allow the Australian cricketers to get adjusted to pressure situations.

Women’s Big Bash League is the biggest league of Women’s cricket at the moment where all the ace players take participation. The Hundred Women’s competition was launched last year, and it was also a big success.

Women’s IPL 2023

According to ESPNCricinfo, BCCI is finally set to launch the inaugural edition of the Women’s IPL in March 2023. For doing the same, the domestic women’s calendar has also been tweaked to fit the Women’s IPL, March has been considered the best option in order to organize the tournament.

Earlier this year, Sourav Ganguly said that the BCCI is ready to launch the Women’s IPL in 2023. The owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already expressed their desire of buying a team in the Women’s IPL as well. There is no information regarding the number of teams till now.

You never lose, you either win or you learn. Indian women will be wiser after missing CWG gold. Women’s IPL will teach them the art of winning big games that go to wire. Congrats for the silver. @BCCIWomen — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2022

“We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen,” Ganguly said in February 2022.

“I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women’s IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men’s IPL.”

It is fixed that all the ace cricketers of Women’s cricket will be eager to participate in the tournament, and players like Alyssa Healy and Alana King have already called for Women’s IPL in the past.